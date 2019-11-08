Dr. La Bove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil La Bove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil La Bove, MD
Dr. Neil La Bove, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. La Bove's Office Locations
Kent Pulmonary Asthma/Slp Medcn176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 202, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Explains situation very clearly Tells options in common terms testing is through
About Dr. Neil La Bove, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1033116025
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Bove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Bove has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Bove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. La Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Bove.
