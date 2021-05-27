Overview

Dr. Neil Levin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Virtua Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.