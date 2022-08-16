Overview of Dr. Neil Levitt, MD

Dr. Neil Levitt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Levitt works at Oakland Arthritis Center in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.