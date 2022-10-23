Overview of Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD

Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Liebowitz works at Cadtc Partners Llp in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.