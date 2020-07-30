Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Lyman, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Lyman, MD
Dr. Neil Lyman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Lyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lyman's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrological Associates P.A.83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-2212
-
2
Nephrological Associates PA- New Jersey206 Belleville Ave # Level, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (888) 481-2709
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
Hi my name is Cassandra and I have been going to Dr. Lyman for the past 5 years, he is the best doctor ever, he is so nice and friendly. He cares about his patient and he is very smart. One of the few doctors who I look forward to seeing.
About Dr. Neil Lyman, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1619078367
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center (Massachusetts)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.