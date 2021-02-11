See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD

Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Univ Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Mauskar works at Baylor Scott & White - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
4.8 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
4.2 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Mauskar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1055, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 817-6170
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Aging Face
Gynecomastia
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mauskar?

    Feb 11, 2021
    I loved my experience with Dr. Mauskar from the moment I first called his office. His staff was top notch with communication and friendly. They were knowledgeable about everything I could expect from insurance requirements to tests needed. Dr. Mauskar himself was friendly, knowledgeable, professional and kept it real with what I could expect. I am so happy with how I was treated and most of all, my results!
    Brittany Clark — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mauskar to family and friends

    Dr. Mauskar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mauskar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD.

    About Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053548149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauskar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauskar works at Baylor Scott & White - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mauskar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauskar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauskar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.