Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD
Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Univ Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Mauskar works at
Dr. Mauskar's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1055, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 817-6170Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauskar?
I loved my experience with Dr. Mauskar from the moment I first called his office. His staff was top notch with communication and friendly. They were knowledgeable about everything I could expect from insurance requirements to tests needed. Dr. Mauskar himself was friendly, knowledgeable, professional and kept it real with what I could expect. I am so happy with how I was treated and most of all, my results!
About Dr. Neil Mauskar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1053548149
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Univ Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauskar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauskar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauskar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauskar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.