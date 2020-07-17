Overview

Dr. Neil McDevitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry - Piscataway NJ and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McDevitt works at Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.