Overview of Dr. Neil Morganstein, MD

Dr. Neil Morganstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Morganstein works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hodgkin's Disease, Anemia, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.