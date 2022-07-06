Overview of Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO

Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital



Dr. Mushlin works at Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in West Chester, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA and Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.