Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO
Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
Dr. Mushlin works at
Dr. Mushlin's Office Locations
Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists1593 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 359-5858
Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists1240 S Broad St Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (610) 359-5858
Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists736 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 359-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Referred by my PCP to Dr. Mushlin. They had no openings for new pts. for weeks. However, noting my 'distress-difficulty breathing', his staff member, put me on hold and informed him. I was seen that day- treated urgently. Additional studies ordered, diagnosed and rx initiated. 'I can breathe!' He has followed up, calling me on several occasions. I am extremely grateful for referral to this professional practice where I am receiving compassionate care. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so. He is the exception!
About Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1639387418
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Muhlenberg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushlin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
