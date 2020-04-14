Overview of Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD

Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Lower Keys Medical Center.



Dr. Nagovski works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.