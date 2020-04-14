Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Lower Keys Medical Center.
Memorial Hospital West Cancer Institute801 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-4325Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 3585 NE 207th St Ste C6, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (561) 409-1767
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Lower Keys Medical Center
Dr. Nagovski has been the main player in my cancer treatment since August 2018, besides my family and friends. I really trust him to take care of my health, and confidence is one of the most important keys to succeed and now I am in remission. He is very supportive, clarifying all my questions, addressing all my concerns as well as taking actions when it is needed. Moreover, he is very kind and extremely polite.
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- First Tashkent State Medical Institute
- Hematology
Dr. Nagovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagovski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagovski has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagovski speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagovski.
