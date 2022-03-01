Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Nayak, MD
Dr. Neil Nayak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-1087
Florida Ear & Sinus Center PA1901 Floyd St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nayak starting treating me about a month ago as I have gone deaf in my right ear. I have had nothing but extremely compassionate and through care from him. Dr. Nayak is gentle and kind while doing procedures (I had a wick inserted into my eardrum). I have found him knowledgeable and he explains everything. His staff as well has been caring and efficient. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Hayak! I am elated to have found a Dr like him. I will keep him as long as he practices.
About Dr. Neil Nayak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1992115224
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
