Dr. Neil Niren, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Niren, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Locations
Neil Niren MD PC9102 Babcock Blvd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-0808
Lily Yuan MD Lab135 Cumberland Rd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Niren is probably one of the most knowledgeable physicians that I've ever known, able to understand one's medical issues well beyond Dermatology. Unlike other physicians that seemingly operate their practices by rote memory, Dr Niren remains well versed in the latest developments in the medical field and able to relate them to the patient in layman terms
About Dr. Neil Niren, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508838061
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cambridge Hosp-Harvard U
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
