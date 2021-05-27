See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Neil Niren, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (195)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Niren, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Niren works at Brad Amos Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neil Niren MD PC
    9102 Babcock Blvd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 367-0808
  2. 2
    Lily Yuan MD Lab
    135 Cumberland Rd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 367-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (195)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    May 27, 2021
    Dr Niren is probably one of the most knowledgeable physicians that I've ever known, able to understand one's medical issues well beyond Dermatology. Unlike other physicians that seemingly operate their practices by rote memory, Dr Niren remains well versed in the latest developments in the medical field and able to relate them to the patient in layman terms
    May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Niren, MD
    About Dr. Neil Niren, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508838061
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cambridge Hosp-Harvard U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Niren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niren works at Brad Amos Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Niren’s profile.

    Dr. Niren has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    195 patients have reviewed Dr. Niren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

