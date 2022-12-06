Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM
Overview of Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM
Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Ohora works at
Dr. Ohora's Office Locations
-
1
Neil R. Ohora18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 212, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a diabetic for 25 years. Dr. Ohora is my 4th Podiatrist and hopefully my last. I have been going to him for about 10 years now because he is a fantastic doctor. He knows his specialty and his patients. He explains things well and cares about his patients. For those negative reviews about his office they do not pertain anymore. He is now part of Medstar and is now at 18109 Prince Phillip Dr. w/new staff. If you are not happy with your current podiatrist or looking for the first time I highly recommend Dr. Ohora.
About Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669477253
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohora has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.