Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS

Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program: University Of Florida|University Of Southern California (Dds).

Dr. Oishi works at Pacific Maxillofacial Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oishi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Honolulu
    1060 Young St Ste 312, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-8455
  2. 2
    Pacific Maxillofacial Center
    94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd Ste B204, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 676-9560
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Oishi was very competent and very professional. His staff, Breanna and Christine are so incredible, friendly. Great experience! Mahalos!
    Kristina — Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS
    About Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1447547633
    Education & Certifications

    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program: University Of Florida|University Of Southern California (Dds)
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oishi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.