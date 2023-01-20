Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS
Overview of Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS
Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program: University Of Florida|University Of Southern California (Dds).
Dr. Oishi works at
Dr. Oishi's Office Locations
Honolulu1060 Young St Ste 312, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 585-8455
Pacific Maxillofacial Center94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd Ste B204, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 676-9560
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oishi was very competent and very professional. His staff, Breanna and Christine are so incredible, friendly. Great experience! Mahalos!
About Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program: University Of Florida|University Of Southern California (Dds)
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oishi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oishi works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oishi.
