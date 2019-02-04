Dr. Neil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Pain Management1245 Orange Ave Ste 120, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 478-0007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Pain Management2501 N Orange Ave Ste 331, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Pain Management711 E Altamonte Dr Ste 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-2158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Helped my very young daughter watch baby shark on his cell phone as she was being wheeled away for her first surgery. Let feel at ease and he has great personality.
About Dr. Neil Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1093101123
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center, Springfield MA
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
