Dr. Neil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Spine Team Texas- Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-9300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Spine Team Texas- Alliance10900 Founders Way Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 442-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He was amazing doing my back surgery!!!! I haven’t had any problems or pain in my back since my surgery!!! You saved my life and I can still do everything I want with no restrictions!!!!! I have highly recommend Dr. Patel to whoever is having back issues!!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942511290
Education & Certifications
- USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
- Detroit Med Ctr/ Wayne State Univ
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
