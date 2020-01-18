See All Cardiologists in Oxford, CT
Dr. Neil Pearson, MD

Cardiology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Pearson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Medicine 1981 and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Pearson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Oxford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
220 Main St Ste 2C, Oxford, CT 06478 (203) 264-5911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Jan 18, 2020
    I've been a patient for long time now and he is a very throughal, kind dr. Always explains everything. Never sent me on my way and said cant help me. I trust him completely and know he will find out exactly what my condition is. Would highly recommend this dr.
    Susan — Jan 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Pearson, MD
    About Dr. Neil Pearson, MD

    Cardiology
    English, French
    1255374112
    Education & Certifications

    Lahey Clin &amp;amp;amp; Med Ctr|Lahey Clin &amp;amp;amp;amp; Med Ctr
    Yale New Haven Hospital 1984
    Hospital of Saint Raphael 1982|Hospital of Saint Raphael/Yale New Haven Hospital
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Medicine 1981
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
