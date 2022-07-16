Dr. Neil Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Phelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Phelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Locations
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA1973 Sloan Pl Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55117 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr phelan took care of my problem after seeing three gp’s over two months with no results. Was told if he didnt order ct scan i could of had some bad problems from the blood clots including death. If you want a doctor who knows what he’s doing see dr phelan.
About Dr. Neil Phelan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013990076
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
