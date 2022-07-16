Overview

Dr. Neil Phelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Phelan works at Minnesota Gastroenterology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.