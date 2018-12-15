Overview

Dr. Neil Porter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.