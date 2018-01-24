Dr. Neil Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Price, MD
Dr. Neil Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 131 21st Ave S Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions
Wayne O. Wells M.d.1420 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 130, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 649-9940
Saint Thomas West Hospital2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Outstanding doctor. Pleasant demeanor, Respectful and polite. Speaks in terms easily understood by average people. Very helpful staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Gastroenterology|Medical College of Virginia Hospitals|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Internal Medicine
- Internal Medicine|University of Alabama Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.