Dr. Neil Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Raskin, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Raskin, MD
Dr. Neil Raskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Raskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raskin's Office Locations
-
1
UCSF Dept of Neurology400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskin?
I have been a patient of his for over 1 year and I can tell you that Dr Raskin has changed my life after the first visit. He's extremely knowledgable and asks the right kind of questions in order to understand which route to take in treating your migraine instead of just throwing a ton of different medications at you and see if something might work. Highly recommend! Thank you, Dr Raskin,
About Dr. Neil Raskin, MD
- Neurology
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1679624282
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin works at
Dr. Raskin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.