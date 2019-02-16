Overview of Dr. Neil Raskin, MD

Dr. Neil Raskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.



Dr. Raskin works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.