Dr. Neil Raskin, MD

Neurology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Raskin, MD

Dr. Neil Raskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Raskin works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCSF Dept of Neurology
    400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2019
    I have been a patient of his for over 1 year and I can tell you that Dr Raskin has changed my life after the first visit. He's extremely knowledgable and asks the right kind of questions in order to understand which route to take in treating your migraine instead of just throwing a ton of different medications at you and see if something might work. Highly recommend! Thank you, Dr Raskin,
    EF in San Francisco, CA — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Neil Raskin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 64 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679624282
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raskin works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raskin’s profile.

    Dr. Raskin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

