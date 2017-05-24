Dr. Neil Ravin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Ravin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Ravin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Ravin works at
Locations
SMG Endocrinology at Holy Family Hospital60 E St 2 Fl Ste 2100, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 659-6059
Center Diabetes & Endocrinology330 Borthwick Ave Ste 102, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-5160
Merrimack Valley Medical Specialties62 Brown St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 478-5037
SMG Primary Care of Southern New Hampshire22 Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 685-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravin is a very thorough and forward thinking medical professional. He spends the necessary time with me and I actually look forward to my appointments with home. I've been seeing him for almost 5 years and have no complaints. His medical assistant is also wonderful!
About Dr. Neil Ravin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1043304249
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp-Cornell
- New York Hosp-Cornell
- Cornell University Medical College
- Cornell U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Family Practice/OMT and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ravin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravin has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.