Dr. Neil Rellosa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1750406930
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Rellosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rellosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rellosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rellosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rellosa.
