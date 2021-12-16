Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Neil Rosenberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Community First Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Suburban Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc Inc3 Erie Ct Ste 7010, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 374-9716
Sheridan Cardiac Consultants Sc2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (708) 216-1420
Mukesh K Ahluwalia PC5600 W Addison St Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (847) 376-8969
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Community First Medical Center
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
a few years ago with hypersensitivity pneumonitis and this guy saved me. unbelievable he did tell me i could have one piece of pizza he ordered for the nurses only one piece cause i was a fattie i guess but i told him NO get me some real coffee and dont you dare order me other than a general diet. and he did. LOL he saved me also from a caffiene headache and a certain meeting with a ventilator. he is the best ever.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
