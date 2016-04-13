Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Russo, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Russo, MD
Dr. Neil Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
1
Associates in Obstetrics Gynecology and Infertility LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 202, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 422-1200
2
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6200
- 3 825 Bloomfield Ave Ste 103, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Russo for years. He delivered all 3 of my children. I've always had a pleasant experience with him and his staff. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Neil Russo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1235290966
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russo speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
