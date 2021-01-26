Dr. Sachanandani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD
Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Sachanandani's Office Locations
Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3302
Beaumont Medical Group Troy Gynecologic Oncology1555 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 551-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neil did my breast reduction surgery and let me tell you he is the BEST in the field and the BEST at what he does!!! I am HIGHLY SATISFIED AND I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!!!! THANKS DR. NEIL!!!
About Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1093943227
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachanandani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachanandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachanandani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachanandani.
