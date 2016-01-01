Dr. Neil Saretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Saretsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Saretsky, MD
Dr. Neil Saretsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Saretsky works at
Dr. Saretsky's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation4347 W Northwest Hwy Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 654-0947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saretsky?
About Dr. Neil Saretsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1427001239
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saretsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saretsky works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saretsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.