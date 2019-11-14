Overview of Dr. Neil Schiff, MD

Dr. Neil Schiff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Schiff works at Connecticut Ear Nose Throat in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT and Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.