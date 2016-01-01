See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neil Schluger, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Map Pin Small New York, NY
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Schluger, MD

Dr. Neil Schluger, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Schluger works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schluger's Office Locations

    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Asthma

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Neil Schluger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508801630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hosp Cornell
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schluger works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schluger’s profile.

    Dr. Schluger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schluger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schluger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schluger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

