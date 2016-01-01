Dr. Schluger accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neil Schluger, MD
Dr. Neil Schluger, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1544Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ny Hosp Cornell
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Schluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schluger speaks Spanish.
