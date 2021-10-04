Dr. Neil Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Schultz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Neil Schultz MD PA2825 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 973-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
I have recommended Dr. Schultz to my family and friends. He’s an excellent diagnostician is very caring and very thorough. Spends time with his patients and listens to them. He has been my primary and cardiologist for years and I wouldn’t consider seeing anyone else and would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Neil Schultz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811962814
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish
- Mt Sinai Hosp & Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- Chicago Med Sch
- The George Washington Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.