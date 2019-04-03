Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Shah, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Clarus Dermatology PA2603 39th Ave NE Ste D202, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Directions (612) 213-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very impressed with Dr Shah’s skill and professionalism. I highly recommend Dr Shah to anyone needing a dermatologist, particularly if you have fair skin and require annual all-over exams. I have had several different types of removal procedures by Dr Shah. He’s very good.
About Dr. Neil Shah, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487844205
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Ursinus College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
