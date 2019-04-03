See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Neil Shah, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (43)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Shah, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.

Dr. Shah works at Clarus Dermatology PA in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Clarus Dermatology PA
    2603 39th Ave NE Ste D202, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 213-2370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 03, 2019
    I’m very impressed with Dr Shah’s skill and professionalism. I highly recommend Dr Shah to anyone needing a dermatologist, particularly if you have fair skin and require annual all-over exams. I have had several different types of removal procedures by Dr Shah. He’s very good.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Neil Shah, MD
    About Dr. Neil Shah, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487844205
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Ursinus College
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
