Overview of Dr. Neil Shah, MD

Dr. Neil Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.