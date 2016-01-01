Overview

Dr. Neil Shepler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Shepler works at UNITED HOSPITAL SYSTEM in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.