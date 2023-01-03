Dr. Neil Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Sherman, MD
Dr. Neil Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Premiere Urology Group LLC10 Parsonage Rd Ste 118, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-9400
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
Urological Surgical Associates PA3 Hospital Plz Ste 200, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-2010
Meridian Hospitals530 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 494-9400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neil Sherman is an OUTSTANDING Urologist. He knows his Profession well.
About Dr. Neil Sherman, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
