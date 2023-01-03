Overview of Dr. Neil Sherman, MD

Dr. Neil Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Sherman works at New Jersey Urology in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ and Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.