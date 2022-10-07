Overview of Dr. Neil Singh, DO

Dr. Neil Singh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Singh works at Lawrence County Orthopedics in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.