Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
1
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 353-1994
2
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 366-5715
3
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Hazlet226 Middle Rd Ste 4, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (848) 289-8523Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i have been coming here for about 5 years now and let me just say from the front girls to the doctors it has always been a good visit the vibes from the girls makes me feel comfortable with a very warming feeling also treating me not as a patient but as a friend with concerns the doctors listen and will give you the bottom line to your condition. thank you dr neil and staff. vic
About Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
- Pain Management
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932433703
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
- Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
- Cooper University Hospital, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Camden, NJ
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
