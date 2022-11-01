Overview of Dr. Neil Smith, DO

Dr. Neil Smith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Med Consults Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.