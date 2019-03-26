See All Podiatrists in Ellisville, MO
Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Ellisville, MO
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM

Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ellisville, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Snyder works at Neil S Snyder Dpm PC in Ellisville, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neil S Snyder Dpm PC
    16087 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 230-3883
  2. 2
    1224 Graham Rd Ste 1106, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 355-2230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2019
    I love this office and the MD and staff. Dawn is always friendly and helpful. Bill, with his amazing energy and humor, and extremely thoughtful and finally, Dr.Snyder. He is such a wonderful doctor. Friendly, thorough, helpful and extremely knowledgeable
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM
    About Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306828199
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Snyder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

