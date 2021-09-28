Overview of Dr. Neil Soni, MD

Dr. Neil Soni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Soni works at Viney Soni M.d. Apc in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.