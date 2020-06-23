Overview of Dr. Neil Sperling, MD

Dr. Neil Sperling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Sperling works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Uppe in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otosclerosis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.