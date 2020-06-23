See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neil Sperling, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Sperling, MD

Dr. Neil Sperling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Sperling works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Uppe in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otosclerosis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sperling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Uppe
    9 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 889-8575
  2. 2
    NY Otolarygnology Group
    2381 Hylan Blvd Ste 15, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 967-6696
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Murr
    36 E 36th St Ste 200, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 889-8575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Otosclerosis
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Otosclerosis
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup

Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Neil Sperling, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932212651
    Education & Certifications

    • Minnesota Ear Clinic
    Residency
    • Ny Medical College, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Sperling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Otosclerosis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

