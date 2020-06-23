Dr. Neil Sperling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Sperling, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Sperling, MD
Dr. Neil Sperling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Uppe9 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 889-8575
-
2
NY Otolarygnology Group2381 Hylan Blvd Ste 15, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 967-6696
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Murr36 E 36th St Ste 200, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
no one wants to get surgery but if it’s a must take the trip into Manhattan an see doctor sperling his staff is top notch an he’s a excellent surgeon a great doctor I can’t thank them enough
About Dr. Neil Sperling, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932212651
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Ear Clinic
- Ny Medical College, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
- New York Medical College
- SUNY Binghamton
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Otosclerosis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sperling speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
