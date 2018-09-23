Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM
Overview of Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM
Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
Advanced Foot, Ankle and Wound Specialists7421 N University Dr Ste 304, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 692-6167Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor. He his very knowledgable and caring. I would not have any other donor in the area provide care for me or my family except him.
About Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053319145
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
