Overview

Dr. Neil Strickman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Childress Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Strickman works at Hall/Garcia Cardiology Association in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.