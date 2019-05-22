Dr. Neil Strickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Strickman, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Strickman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Childress Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Medical Center Office6624 Fannin St Ste 2480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 529-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my “go to” cardio doctor for several years. He is a smart and talented guy with a good manner; calm but focused. I think highly of him and his ability to diagnose and treat.
About Dr. Neil Strickman, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Eastern Farsi, Italian and Spanish
- 1821190067
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute
- University Tex
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Buffalo Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
