Overview of Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD

Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Sentara Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.