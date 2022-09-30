Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD
Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Sentara Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialists850 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0200
Sentara Rheumatology Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 103B, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sullivan for over 2 years for a rheumatoid condition. It was diagnosed during COVID, which made the whole process more drawn-out and traumatic. But once the orthopedic surgeon to whom my PCP had referred me said he really felt I needed to see a rheumatologist, I felt lucky to be able to see Dr. S. within 3 weeks, vs. the 3 months I'd been told by other offices. He diagnosed me almost immediately (blood work had been done in advance, so was not off-the-cuff). He responds to MyChart questions promptly, and worked me in for an urgent problem same day. Staff is great - I am lucky to have them on my team.
About Dr. Neil Sullivan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346215464
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.