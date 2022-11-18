See All Dermatopathologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Neil Superfon, DO

Dermatopathology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Neil Superfon, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Chicago Coll Osteo Med

Dr. Superfon works at Arizona Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    2224 W Northern Ave Ste D300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-1449
  2. 2
    Arizona Mobile Dermatology & Wound Care
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 754-6075

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 18, 2022
    He listened to my issues, addressed each on, researched best medication for treatment and made a plan. Overall I was very impressed. The staff was also incredible to work with
    Dawn Marie Baxter Digan — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Superfon, DO

    • Dermatopathology
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1588610422
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Superfon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Superfon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Superfon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Superfon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Superfon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Superfon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Superfon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Superfon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

