Dr. Sutaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Sutaria, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Sutaria, MD
Dr. Neil Sutaria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sutaria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sutaria's Office Locations
-
1
Rice Medical Associates PA2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (346) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutaria?
Dr. Sutaria is an excellent nephrologist who communicates well with patients and staff. He takes the time to explain your condition and treatment plan.
About Dr. Neil Sutaria, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801216114
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutaria accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutaria works at
Dr. Sutaria has seen patients for Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.