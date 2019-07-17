Dr. Neil Talon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Talon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Talon, MD
Dr. Neil Talon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Talon's Office Locations
Neil S Talon MD30400 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 540-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always there for me excellent at diagnosing my problem. Wonderful dr would recommend to anyone so strange there are excellent reviews then horrible reviews. To me this makes no sense. I guess people who can never be satisfied go on here. For me he was kind smart fun and terrific dr
About Dr. Neil Talon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1851401368
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of Michigan
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Talon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talon.
