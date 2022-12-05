Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabadkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD
Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Tarabadkar works at
Dr. Tarabadkar's Office Locations
1
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2860 Ronald Reagan Blvd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
2
Peachtree Orthopedics11800 Amberpark Dr Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 355-0743
3
Peachtree Orthopedics1505 Northside Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 977-7777
4
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Neil Tarabadkar. He is not only highly professional, he also sincerely cares about his patients. I fell and fractured a bone in my hand. These Bennett fractures often require surgery but he thought there was high probability that I could recover without it - and I did! It took a long time (especially since I fell 2 more times since the initial accident) but I know I was well cared for and respected throughout to process. Both Dr. Tarabadkar and his PA were both excellent in all their interactions with me, giving clear explanations and answering any questions I had. The appointments were not long but I never felt rushed. Peachtree Orthopedics is very well-organized and efficient so the wait time from check-in, initial consult with aid, x-rays, and interaction with doctor goes like clockwork. At the time I submitted this, the listing did not show all locations where he practices so know he is often at the new Cumming location (free parking, close to 400).
About Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
