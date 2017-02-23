Dr. Neil Thierry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thierry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Thierry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Thierry, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Northside Mental Health Hospital Inc12512 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 977-8700
- 2 6913 Cohasset Cir, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 977-8700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Thierry always took the time to address all questions and concerns we had. We never felt rushed or that he had not heard us. He was very supportive for both our child and us.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Thierry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thierry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thierry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thierry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thierry.
