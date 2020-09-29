Dr. Neil Trask III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trask III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Trask III, MD
Dr. Neil Trask III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine|Duke University School Med|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0613Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- McLeod Seacoast Hospital
Knows what’s gone on, going on and going to happen. I am also a doc and know the same - but Dr Neil is spot on.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861488710
- Emory University|Emory University Affiliated Hospital
- Parkland Mem. Hospital Dallas|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Duke University - School of Medicine|Duke University School Med|Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
