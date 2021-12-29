Overview of Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD

Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Troffkin works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY and Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.